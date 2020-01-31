Pair sound out spirit of the north-east after winning competition

The winners of a regional competition designed to capture the spirit of Aberdeenshire can now be revealed.

The Sound of the North-East contest invited practising musicians with a connection to Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to produce a piece of music.

It saw solo musicians, song writers, choirs and bands submit previous examples of their music in audio or video format.

Now The Ballad of Blue, Granite and Green has been selected as the winning entry, and will be used in tourism campaigns locally, nationally and internationally.

The 10-minute composition was created by Scottish fiddler Paul Anderson and Stonehaven-based composer Benjamin McMillan.

Paul created the melody, while Benjamin added synths and drums before the track was remastered and re-recorded in full.

Benjamin said: “The melody Paul created was stunning, so the accompaniment came easily. Over the few weeks before Christmas I received many themes from Paul, mostly in the vernacular of fiddle dances, strathspeys, reels, jigs and airs that he had created himself.

“These melodies were beautiful to work with. We used three of Paul’s melodies, each of which we thought encapsulated different aspects of Aberdeenshire’s heritage, the fourth melody was my own composition, Aberdonia.”

Paul added: “Working together with Benjamin was great, he’s incredibly talented and together we’ve created an inspiring piece of music.

“I hope we get the opportunity to work together again in the future, and possibly even perform the music live.”

The Ballad of Blue, Granite and Green is broken down into four sections, each inspired by Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire landmarks: Linn o’ Dee, Bennachie, Aberdeen city and Dunnottar Castle.

The Linn o’ Dee segment is designed to evoke a sense of adventure, Bennachie represents the region’s rich history, Aberdonia embodies the city’s bustle while Dunnottar represents the pride of the region.

Nikki Morris-Laing, head of marketing at Visit Aberdeenshire, said: “We realised last year that strong, evocative music was a missing ingredient from our award-winning promotional work, so we set out to address that through this competition.

“Travel promotions score highly for empathy and emotive power when the right music is applied. There is no shortage of emotive power in what Benjamin and Paul have created.”

The Ballad of Blue, Granite and Green will be available to listen to in full from April.