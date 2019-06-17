Winning Kelly’s Cat design revealed by Aberdeen’s Lord Provost

The winner of an Aberdeen school design competition has been unveiled.

A total of 11 schools across Aberdeen took part in the local authority’s Kelly’s Cats competition, which saw pupils create their own versions with a Hollywood twist.

Kelly’s Cats, designed by William Kelly, are a historic icon of the city, and were made for Union Bridge.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett judged the competition, and announced Gilcomstoun School’s entry as the winner.

It was designed by Primary 6 pupil Isla Tait, and was influenced by the Cheshire from Alice in Wonderland.

Isla chose the character “because of how colourful and unique he is”.

She worked alongside some of her peers in order to bring her design to life.

Mr Crockett said he thought the designs had all been stunning, but he was particularly drawn to the Cheshire Cat.

He added: “First of all, it’s very beautiful.

“I think the craft is very good, and it’s a bit weird, which is fun.”

He praised the schools for taking part in the initiative, and encouraged members of the public to visit the council building to see the designs that are on public display.

Other schools taking part included Fernielea, Loirston, Manor Park, Airyhall, Walker Road, Kirkhill, Braehead, Scotstown, Heathryburn and Stoneywood.

Suzanne Carson, head teacher of Gilcomstoun School, said: “Gilcomstoun School entered the project as Kelly’s Cats are part of our local community.

“We have been developing our curriculum and this project allowed Primary 6 and 7 children to be creatively engaged in our local area.

“I am delighted and proud that their efforts have been recognised.”

Gilcomstoun’s cat, as well as the other schools, will be on display until Wednesday in the foyer of Marischal College.

The cats will then be on display at Aberdeen City Council’s Star Awards on Thursday, where the school will pick up an award.

After the ceremony, the cats will be returned to their respective schools.

The awards were created to recognise council workers who help to make a difference to the city.