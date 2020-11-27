Winners of Aberdeen’s Virtual Society Awards 2020 revealed

The Virtual Society Awards honoured the very best of the north-east at an online ceremony.

The commitment, innovation and perseverance of those working in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s food and drink, health and beauty and digital industries were recognised last night.

A total of nine accolades were up for grabs at the awards ceremony, which was hosted by former TV news anchor and media consultant Pauline Fraser.

Awards on the night included Food Business of the Year – scooped by Amity Fish Company and Best Virtual Event of the Year – won by Design and Code.

The Aberdeen multi-disciplinary agency also won the Best Collaboration of the Year award – sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services – for working closely with Look Again and Robert Gordon University to virtually host Gray’s School of Art 2020 Degree Show.

Sponsored by Alpha Clinic, the Hair and Beauty Business of the Year award went to Harris & Fox, and the Fitness, Health and Wellbeing Award of the Year was won by Temple Clinic.

Other winners included Eat on The Green – Restaurant/ Cafe of the Year – a category sponsored by the City of Aberdeen Distillery, and Boozy Events – Drinks Business of the Year – sponsored by Rutabaga.

Best Social Media Presence of the Year – supported by CityFibre – was awarded to Smoke and Soul.

The final accolade – sponsored by Aberdeen Inspired – was the Judges’ Choice: Outstanding Contribution Award, which was awarded to Siberia Bar & Hotel’s director Stuart McPhee for his extraordinary contribution to the north-east.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of title sponsor Aberdeen Inspired, said: “A very worthy winner, Stuart always leads by example, from supporting his own venue and staff in Aberdeen through to wider hospitality.

“Particularly this year when hospitality continues to face challenges unlike ever before, he has risen to be a voice for the industry through the formation of Aberdeen Hospitality Together and led collaboration with other partners.”

Mentalist and illusionist Ariel Hamui brought a touch of magic to people’s homes and DJ Frenchy also entertained those who tuned in to watch the Virtual Society Awards.

Viewers were encouraged to dress up for the occasion and share photos of their outfits on social media, with the best-dressed male, female, teams and even viewers with the best backgrounds receiving fabulous gifts from Meldrum House, Norwood Hall Hotel, Platter and Banchory Lodge Hotel.

The virtual event was hailed a success by judges and those who watched the live awards ceremony.

Mr Watson said: “It was great to see our fantastic local businesses across the city centre, wider Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, recognised at the Virtual Society Awards.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt congratulations to the worthy winners and of course, all those shortlisted for the awards.

“We wish them all the best through the ongoing recovery we are all working towards for the north-east and urge the public to continue to support all our fantastic retailers, across all sectors from hospitality to beauty, and give them a further boost.”

Virtual Society Awards winners: