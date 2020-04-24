Winner revealed for Aberdeen colouring competition

A winner has been chosen for a competition launched to transform iconic city buildings into colourful art works.

Children were encouraged to enter Aberdeen Inspired’s Heart of our City competition which involved creating their own versions of well-known city centre buildings.

And a winner and runner-up have now been chosen.

The judges crowned Tanish Kirodian, 11, as the winner and Zara Robertson, 6, as the runner-up.

Tanish, from Aberdeen, impressed judges with his transformation of the city’s Music Hall using the theme of a nightingale.

The pupil at Robert Gordon’s College said: “I’m really pleased my idea was chosen. I incorporated the nightingale because of how the nightingale sings and how its voice is.

“My design was to try to make the Music Hall more attractive because on the outside it’s a little grey. I added the nightingale to convey how it can be so beautiful with music.”

The winning picture has landed Tanish a family ticket for this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre, courtesy of Aberdeen Performing Arts, a movie pass to the Belmont Cinema and a pizza-making session at Mac’s Pizzeria.

Shona Byrne, of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Some of the buildings have been made into Lego creations and some have been turned into giant monsters.

“It’s been very impressive to see what they’ve come up with and it’s been absolutely fantastic to see all the creativity that’s come in.”

The contest was launched by the Business Improvement District organisation to help keep the importance of the city centre in people’s minds during lockdown.

She said: “As Aberdeen Inspired, we are looking for fun and creative ways to keep the city centre at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“It will play such an important part when looking at recovery and getting back to normal, like going for coffee, meeting friends for drinks and going to the theatre.”

One of the judges, Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “I was so impressed with the calibre of entries in the competition.

“The winning picture of the Music Hall is beautiful with a really important message.

“We can’t wait to welcome Tanish and family to the panto later in the year.”

And Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Tanish not only splendidly drew our wonderful revamped Music Hall building but captured the current mood perfectly with his nightingale design.”

