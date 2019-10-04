Winner of Junior Jokers competition revealed

The winner of the Evening Express’ Junior Jokers competition has been revealed.

Cornhill Primary School pupil Cole Simpson, 9, impressed with his rib-tickler and has now won tickets to three family-friendly comedy shows, as well as a meal at the newly-opened Mac’s Pizzeria on Union Street.

He will also get to meet comedy magician comedian SESKA to learn a trick or two after his show next weekend.

The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival runs until October 14 and features more than 40 comedians.

Cole said he was was delighted to be named funniest in the Junior Jokers champion.

He said: “I am so surprised that I have won, I couldn’t stop laughing when my mum told me. I have some very funny friends. We have a giggle at school, but most of all, I like making my family laugh the most.”

Cole’s mum, Lisa added: “I am so pleased he has won. He has such a natural wit. I just had to enter him into the competition. I don’t think either of us thought he would actually win!

“He is always coming out with some crackers and he loves watching comedians on TV programmes like Britain’s Got Talent. Once he learns a new joke, we hear it again and again until he’s perfected it.”

Shona Byrne Aberdeen Inspired senior project manager said: “Huge congratulations to Cole Simpson for joking their way to winning a fantastic festival package prize. We’re sure you will have an amazing time attending some great shows, and of course meeting SESKA!

“We have a great selection of family friendly shows on offer during the festival, from the amazing Magic Gareth who is sure to delight youngsters, to turbo charged SESKA and jokes, games and comedy songs with Mr Fibbers.

“This year we have also partnered up with Cineworld, with a range of funny films being screened. Be sure to check out our festival line-up and get your family along to enjoy some fun comedy.”

For more information on the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival or for tickets to any of the shows visit www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com