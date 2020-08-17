Winner of Back to School competition looks forward to treating grandchildren

The winner of the Evening Express’s Back to School competition says she is looking forward to using her £200 Marks and Spencer voucher to treat her five grandchildren.

Shona Matthew, who lives in Bridge of Don, correctly answered the question ‘Which school in Aberdeen has a statue of Lord Byron on its grounds?’

The solution was B, Aberdeen Grammar – where the poet spent his early years.

Shona, a sales assistant, said: “I just saw the competition on Friday evening, and as my husband says – if there’s a competition, Shona will enter.

“I just went on a walk yesterday morning, and I thought, oh, that competition, I think I’ll enter it.

“Where’s the paper? In the recycling. Fished it out, answered the question, and the rest is history!

“I have decided that I’ll use some of voucher to treat my five grandchildren, Lucy, Theo, Heidi, Katie and Seve – and maybe a wee treat for myself.”