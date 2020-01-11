New plans could see empty Aberdeen pub and music venue transformed into wine bar

Plans to turn a former bar and live music venue into a wine bar and private members’ club have been submitted to the local authority.

The proposals, for the Malt Mill on Holburn Street, were lodged with Aberdeen City Council by agents Cumming and Co on behalf of applicant The Mill Scotland ltd.

The building has lain empty since closing in 2016 following noise complaints.

The plans, if accepted, will see the current ground floor space turned into a wine bar, with a serving area, a number of tables and an accessible toilet.

Downstairs on the lower ground floor there would be a seating area forming the private members’ area, as well as internet hub space and a meeting room.

There would also be both male and female toilets and a patio area.

On the basement floor, which is level with Union Glen, proposals show there would be a sauna, steam room and hot tub, changing facilities, wine-tasting room, kitchen, wine cellar and toilets. A supporting statement submitted by Cumming and Co alongside the application said: “This mix of uses makes our site a vibrant location in Aberdeen city centre.

“The location offers the site fantastic connectivity to public transport and local amenities.

“Our client has decided to retain the use of the ground floor licensed public house premises for the wine bar and part change the use of the remaining site to a private members’ club.

“Our client’s vision is to upgrade the current Malt Mill building and the existing building at 1 Union Glen and link the spaces together internally.

“The wine bar and private members’ club will offer a unique opportunity for both residents and professionals within the heart of Aberdeen City.”

Similar plans were last submitted for the site in 2018, for a wine bar and four flats, which were given the go-ahead by planning officers.