Winds of up to 60mph set to batter north-east

Winds of almost 60mph are set to batter the north-east this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind on Saturday and Sunday for the whole of the UK, with disruptions to travel to be expected.

Winds of up to 60mph will batter north-east towns such as Peterhead, with gusts of around 80mph expected in other parts of the country.

Delays to road, rail air and ferry transport are being warned throughout the country with coastal communities and sea fronts to be affected by large waves.

Some bridges and roads could be shut and potential damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs has been warned.

There is also a chance of power cuts.