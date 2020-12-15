‘Windows had been blown out’ neighbour describes fire in Aberdeen flat that put four people in hospital

Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Fire crews were called out to Hallfield Road this afternoon to battle the blaze.

They spent about three hours on-scene extinguishing the fire and ventilating the flat.

The fire was in the middle flat on the first floor.

A neighbour described how all the windows on the premises had been “blown out” by the force of the fire.

Elaine Reaper lives across the landing from where the fire happened and was out shopping when the incident happened.

She said: “I was out shopping, and when I came back there was just fire engines everywhere.

“Because my partner died in a fire, I was so panicked it was my house.

“I’ve got a 20-year-old cat, and I was more concerned about her.

“When I came round, you could see the windows had been blown out, so there must have been an incredible heat.

“One of my neighbours opened her front door, and there was so much smoke on the landing, it just engulfed her. She’s asthmatic, so she’s ended up in hospital.

The incident brought back bad memories of a previous fatal fire Ms Reaper witnessed.

She added: “I know, because of what happened with my Graeme, I could tell that’s a bad fire. Just awful.

“It was 18 years ago now, I drove into his at Glenbervie Road in Torry, to be greeted by fire engines everywhere.

“I’d been calling him all morning with no answer, and all the fireman said was he didn’t make it.

“So it’s a real close thing to my heart, fire. I was just terrified it would be my flat, and Rosie… It just brought it all back to me, what happened 18 years ago. ”

Four appliances attended the blaze at 2.28pm and left the scene at 5.30pm.

Five people suffering from smoke inhalation were treated at the scene before four of them were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.

A fire spokesman said: “We were alerted at 2.28pm on Tuesday, December 15 to reports of a dwelling fire at a block of flats on Hallfield Road, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“Five casualties suffering from smoke inhalation have been handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

An ambulance spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 1430 hours to attend a reported house fire on Hallfield Road in Aberdeen.

“Two ambulances, our special operations response team and the trauma team were sent to the scene.

“Four patients were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.”