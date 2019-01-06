Windfarm windfall set to benefit north-east communities

A series of events are being held to help north-east community groups cash in on a massive windfarm development.

Vattenfall UK, the firm behind the new European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off the coast of Aberdeen, has started a fund to reward projects in the area.

It has committed to investing £150,000 annually for the 20-year lifetime of the windfarm.

One of Scotland’s experts on renewable energy funding, Dr Claire Haggett, has worked with the Vattenfall team to ensure an independent approach is taken to develop the scheme.

The sessions, which are open to the public, are being held at venues across the region and will give details on the nature of the fund, as well as advice on how to apply for a slice of the cash.

The first will be held on January 14, from 3pm until 7pm, at Balmedie Leisure Centre.

The next day, at the same time, it will be hosted at Inverurie Town Hall.

The sessions will then move to Stonehaven Town Hall on January 17, from 4pm until 8pm, the Aberdeen Science Centre on January 21, between 3pm and 7pm, and from 3pm until 7pm on January 22 at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre.

Projects must contribute to a “climate smarter” world, invest in community facilities and/or activities that are fit for the future, be innovative and ensure they create a legacy and lasting impact that benefits the local community.

It is hoped that successful applicants will receive their funding in early summer next year.

Adam Ezzamel, Vattenfall’s project director for the EOWDC, said: “The EOWDC Community Fund is a substantial amount of money which can make a big difference to a lot of people.

“The EOWDC embraces innovation. It would be great if the fund could also take an innovative approach.”

Applications can be made from January 14, and will close on April 15.

Forms will be made available on January 14 at https://bit.ly/2EVMFWx