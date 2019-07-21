North-east MSP celebrates offshore windfarm contract

A north-east MSP has welcomed an announcement that a windfarm developer has awarded an offshore contract to a city-based firm.

Vattenfall has awarded its first major operations and maintenance contract for the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) in Aberdeen Bay to the Rigmar Group.

North-east MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “The awarding of this contract also shows the length and depth we have in our energy sector in Aberdeen and the north-east, which has been leading the way in energy production for over 40 years.

“It’s great to see a north-east firm reaping the benefits of this north-east offshore development.”