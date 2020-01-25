Wind farm developer wants more turbines in the north-east

An energy firm has lodged plans for its second north-east onshore wind farm.

Vattenfall’s proposed Clashindarroch II project is made up of 14 turbines with each one nearly 600ft tall.

If approved, it would be close to the company’s existing Clashindarroch installation near Huntly, which has been operational since 2015.

According to documents submitted, Vattenfall hopes to have the second wind farm built by 2023.

It would be connected to the grid the next year and could generate between between 183 and 262GWh annually.

A planning statement for Clashindarroch II said there would be “economic benefits” as a result of the project, with a string of north-east firms potentially capitalising on the development.

Vattenfall claims construction of the wind farm would create extra employment, plus other positions once it is up and running.

The report says: “During the 18 months’ construction phase, the proposed development is expected to support 84 jobs.

“During the operational phase the proposed development is expected to require between one and two new full-time employees locally and a further two to three posts would be created elsewhere in Scotland.

“The effect on employment during the operational phase is considered to be positive.”

The document also said there could be an economic boost for different firms based around the development site.

It said: “A project of this scale would create local economic benefits, particularly during construction, where local businesses, trades, suppliers, construction firms and hoteliers would see increased trade.

“The applicant is committed to offering the community the opportunity to invest in the proposed development.

“The potential economic benefits, associated with the proposed development as a result of the shared ownership process, offer valuable financial support to the community over and above the community benefits which would be made.

“The offer provides the community with the opportunity to invest in the future of the local area.

“The benefits could be used for long term investment in the local community.”

Vattenfall’s document said there would be “limited” impact on the countryside around the new wind farm.

A spokeswoman for the energy firm said: “Vattenfall is delighted the project has gone in to planning and the team are now working towards securing consent for the project from the Scottish Government.

“The project been designed to deliver low-cost renewable energy and as part of the submission, a full environmental impact assessment has been carried out. Vattenfall expects to start construction by 2023 and achieve grid connection the following year.”