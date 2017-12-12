Tuesday, December 12th 2017 Show Links
William Shatner says his ‘BawBalls’ are bigger than Aberdeen footballer Adam Rooney’s

by Annette Cameron
12/12/2017, 4:52 pm Updated: 12/12/2017, 7:08 pm
William Shatner with his "BawBalls"
William Shatner and Aberdeen FC player Adam Rooney are backing a festive charity campaign to highlight testicular cancer.

The Star Trek legend is the latest star to get behind the cause from Cahonas Scotland, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of male cancers.

The campaign is asking men to take a picture of themselves with “bawballs” and nominate others to do the same on social media.

William Shatner posted a picture of him holding large Canadian and US themed baubles on Twitter.

And Aberdeen FC’s Adam Rooney, who is also backing the cause,  posted a pic of his.

However, William Shatner was quick off the mark to highlight the difference in size saying:

And Adam Rooney was quick to respond with:

To find out more about Cahonas and #CheckYerBawBalls, you can visit cahonasscotland.com

 

