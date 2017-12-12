William Shatner says his ‘BawBalls’ are bigger than Aberdeen footballer Adam Rooney’s

William Shatner and Aberdeen FC player Adam Rooney are backing a festive charity campaign to highlight testicular cancer.

The Star Trek legend is the latest star to get behind the cause from Cahonas Scotland, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of male cancers.

The campaign is asking men to take a picture of themselves with “bawballs” and nominate others to do the same on social media.

William Shatner posted a picture of him holding large Canadian and US themed baubles on Twitter.

And Aberdeen FC’s Adam Rooney, who is also backing the cause, posted a pic of his.

However, William Shatner was quick off the mark to highlight the difference in size saying:

🤔Would it be ‘naff to tell @17AdamRooney that my bawbells are bigger than his? #sizematters 😝 https://t.co/LSA954nJYo — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 12, 2017

Dearest @AberdeenFC now don’t go too hard on the little guy now! ☝🏻😏 https://t.co/Otb5ckyLtw — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 12, 2017

And Adam Rooney was quick to respond with:

😂😂 you may have the bigger bawballs but it’s the size of the tree they’re dangling from that counts!! 👀🌲 #CheckYerBawballs — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

😂😂 could be still bigger than yours looking at this! 👀👀🌱 #CheckYerBawballs pic.twitter.com/Lnu71pJoxb — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

😂😂 they were XXXL shorts! 👀 I wouldn’t be able to wear such tiny tight shorts like these! #CheckYerBawballs pic.twitter.com/tKc3QBUogQ — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

😂😂😂 we’ll leave it at that!! We both just have to accept having impressively big bawballs!! 👍🏼 remember to #CheckYerBawballs folks! — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

To find out more about Cahonas and #CheckYerBawBalls, you can visit cahonasscotland.com