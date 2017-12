William Shatner says his ‘BawBalls’ are bigger than Aberdeen footballer Adam Rooney’s

William Shatner and Aberdeen FC player Adam Rooney are backing a festive charity campaign to highlight testicular cancer.

The Star Trek legend is the latest star to get behind the cause from Cahonas Scotland, a charity dedicated to raising awareness of male cancers.

The campaign is asking men to take a picture of themselves with “bawballs” and nominate others to do the same on social media.

William Shatner posted a picture of him holding large Canadian and US themed baubles on Twitter.

And Aberdeen FC’s Adam Rooney, who is also backing the cause,ย posted a pic of his.

However, William Shatner was quick off the mark to highlight the difference in size saying:

๐Ÿค”Would it be โ€˜naff to tell @17AdamRooney that my bawbells are bigger than his? #sizematters ๐Ÿ˜ https://t.co/LSA954nJYo — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 12, 2017

Dearest @AberdeenFC now donโ€™t go too hard on the little guy now! โ˜๐Ÿป๐Ÿ˜ https://t.co/Otb5ckyLtw — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 12, 2017

And Adam Rooney was quick to respond with:

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ you may have the bigger bawballs but itโ€™s the size of the tree theyโ€™re dangling from that counts!! ๐Ÿ‘€๐ŸŒฒ #CheckYerBawballs — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ could be still bigger than yours looking at this! ๐Ÿ‘€๐Ÿ‘€๐ŸŒฑ #CheckYerBawballs pic.twitter.com/Lnu71pJoxb — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ they were XXXL shorts! ๐Ÿ‘€ I wouldnโ€™t be able to wear such tiny tight shorts like these! #CheckYerBawballs pic.twitter.com/tKc3QBUogQ — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚ weโ€™ll leave it at that!! We both just have to accept having impressively big bawballs!! ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿผ remember to #CheckYerBawballs folks! — Adam Rooney (@17AdamRooney) December 12, 2017

To find out more about Cahonas and #CheckYerBawBalls, you can visitย cahonasscotland.com