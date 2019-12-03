Will volatile city seat flip once more? Aberdeen South is one to watch in General Election

Aberdeen South is regarded by many as one to watch in the upcoming General Election.

The seat is certainly one of the most volatile in the north-east and has changed hands twice since 2015.

Previously represented by Labour stalwart Dame Anne Begg from 1997 to 2015, the SNP’s Callum McCaig pushed her into second place in the 2015 race.

However, he was to lose his seat just two years later, in 2017, when Scottish Conservative Ross Thomson won the seat by a majority of more than 4,000.

The constituency is one that takes in some of the country’s most affluent areas, where pro-Union feeling can be strong – Bieldside, Cults, Ferryhill and the city’s West End – but also includes the more traditional working-class areas of Torry and Kincorth.

Two issues dominate discussions on the doorsteps, according to the Scottish Conservatives’ candidate Douglas Lumsden – Scottish independence and Brexit.

He added: “A lot of people just want to get Brexit done so we can start to move forward again as a country.

“There are people who voted Remain but believe in democracy and feel we have to take the deal that’s on the table.”

Mr Lumsden, who is currently co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said the seat comes down to a “two-horse race” between his party and the SNP.

His prediction follows a recent by-election in the city’s Torry/Ferryhill ward – both communities within Aberdeen South – which the SNP won convincingly, followed by the Tories in second place.

He said: “The results in Ferryhill show it will be a two-horse race and that’s a message that we’re hearing on the doorsteps.

“It’s clear that if voters don’t want another divisive independence referendum then the only party they can rely on is the Scottish Conservative party.”

Aberdeen South is also a seat that has been hit by controversy, after Mr Thomson, the Scottish Conservatives’ original pick for the seat, was alleged to have groped a Labour MP in the Strangers’ Bar of the House of Commons, claims he denies.

Mr Lumsden was quickly parachuted in as the new candidate after Mr Thomson announced he was stepping down less than two months before the election.

But he doesn’t believe the upheaval has affected the party’s standing with voters, telling the Evening Express he didn’t think that the party had been harmed “at all”.

He said: “I have worked hard and made up the ground we might have lost at the start of the campaign.

“I’ve got a good team, and we’re getting a good response on the doorsteps.”

But the SNP will be hoping to capitalise on the recent debacle, and the strong pro-Remain showing in the seat, to snatch it back.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “The reception on the doors has been extremely positive.

“The vast majority are dismayed that the Tories want to rip Aberdeen and Scotland out of the EU against their will.

“I’m positive about the fact we have a really strong message that voting for SNP, we can escape the Tories and the Brexit chaos.”

Conservative austerity is another issue concerning voters in Aberdeen South, according to Mr Flynn.

He added: “There’s been a decade of Tory austerity now and there’s been people across Aberdeen South who have been hammered by it.

“Universal Credit has to be halted in order to support people.”

Meanwhile, the resignation of Mr Thomson and the pulling of support for Conservative Aberdeen North candidate, Ryan Houghton, have shown the Tories are in “complete disarray” in the city, Mr Flynn claims.

He added: “People know what they get when they vote SNP, and that’s a strong voice for Scotland.”

Long-standing Aberdeen councillor Ian Yuill has also thrown his hat in the ring – meaning the battle of the councillors is on as three group leaders face off against one another.

This is likely to mean a shake-up at the Town House if one of the three takes the seat.

Mr Yuill has said he will work to ensure Scotland remains in the UK and the UK remains within the EU if elected on December 12.

He added: “As MP for Aberdeen South, I will work to build a brighter future for Aberdeen and always put our city and its residents first.”

Meanwhile, Shona Simpson will also fight to win the seat for Scottish Labour.

The 64-year-old retired English teacher, who is married to Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett, has vowed to put local people first, and seek to “heal the divisions” of the past few years.

The candidates

