A project to capture wildlife on camera in north-east is under way

The Scottish Invasive Species Initiative, which is led by Scottish Natural Heritage, fishery boards such as the River Dee Trust and Aberdeen University, is running the project, called Wildlife Watcher.

Wildlife cameras have been used at riverside locations to detect the presence of invasive, non-native American mink.

“We want to celebrate Scotland’s stunning freshwater wildlife and to raise awareness of the special nature of these river habitats and the importance of conserving them,” said Scottish Invasive Species Initiative project manager Callum Sinclair.