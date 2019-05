A Government body is warning drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for deer.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) said incidents of road collisions involving deer usually rise in May and June as the young animals disperse to look for their own territories.

SNH is working with Transport Scotland to make sure warning signs are displayed on trunk roads across Scotland from Monday until June 10, which includes sites between Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness.

