Wildlife photographer snaps new visitors to north-east nature reserve

Some of the newest visitors to a north-east nature reserve have been captured on camera.

Up to seven short-eared owls have taken up residence at Forvie reserve, near Collieston, since October.

The skilled photographer who took the photos is Ron Macdonald, who worked for the SNH for 27 years, as well its predecessor the Nature Conservancy Council for Scotland, before he retired.

Ron was SNH’s head of policy and advice for 10 years and now chairs the advisory group of the North East Biological Records Centre and serves on the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Conservation Committee.

The photos are a culmination of four months of observation.

He said: “The short-eared owl is a beautiful bird, with golden irises and black pupils set against black mascara-like feathers, making their eyes stand out.

“The effect is a piercing stare that literally stops you in your tracks.”