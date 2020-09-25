Wildlife killed, young trees destroyed and an ancient Aberdeen monument scorched during Gramps fire

Pictures showing the devastation caused by a grass fire in Aberdeen have been shared online.

The images, which include one of a dead frog, were taken by the Aberdeen City Council countryside rangers and show the aftermath of the fire at Tullos hill yesterday.

According to the rangers, several young trees have been lost along with a diverse area of heathland.

One side of the scheduled ancient monument, the Tullos Cairn was also scorched in the blaze.

The cairn is believed to date back to the Bronze Age and is one of the best preserved of the four on Tullos Hill.

As a group, they form what is described as an important cemetery dating to the early 2nd millennium BC.

Over the years, the original shape has been lost as stones have been removed or illicitly excavated in the past.

Fire crews have also been thanked for their effort tackling what was described as “a tough job on a gusty evening” after they were called out at around 6.30pm on Thursday.

The rangers have also hit out at the “malicious or careless acts” which caused the fire, and led to fire crews being “dragged away from their essential roles protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Aberdeen”.

Once again we are hugely thankful to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service! After yesterday's fire on Tullos Hill. Not only… Posted by Aberdeen City Council Countryside Ranger Service on Friday, 25 September 2020

A statement on the rangers’ said: “Once again we are hugely thankful to Scottish Fire and Rescue Service after yesterday’s fire on Tullos Hill.

“Not only have we lost several young trees, a rich and diverse area of heath but the fire has also scorched one side of the Scheduled Ancient Monument Tullis Cairn.

“We would like to thank all involved for what we know will have been a tough job on a gusty evening.

“While we are always thankful to the personnel. It is a real shame that due to the malicious or careless acts of some individuals these crews are dragged away from their essential roles protecting the lives and livelihoods of the people of Aberdeen.”