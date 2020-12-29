Wildlife group praises visitors for not disturbing north-east seals

Visitors to a north-east beauty spot have been praised for keeping away from its famous seals.

Ythan Seal Watch members said people going to Newburgh over the last couple of days have not disturbed the creatures basking along the northern beach at the mouth of the River Ythan.

The group said that for the last two days the seals have not been disturbed by anyone venturing too close to them.

Ythan Seal Watch said: “Thanks to visitors attempting to access the seals taking our advice we were able to maintain a full and undisturbed seal haul-out for visitors on Newburgh to enjoy for a second day.

“In doing this we are also able to identify the problems that the seals face.

“Two big concerns are visitors accessing the seals with dogs off the lead and the visitors who have been sneaking through the sand dune systems behind them at very unusual hours.

“Footprints don’t lie and are very telling. Visitors doing this should be aware the harassment guide accounts for this and is an action that can constitute harassment.

“We also have no doubt that had we not been there these last two days the seals would have been repeatedly disturbed out of view from Newburgh beach. These are all issues that we will be dealing with in the new year.”