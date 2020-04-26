Wildflowers across the north-east blooming during lockdown

North-east wildflowers could thrive during lockdown.

According to Aberdeenshire Council, nature has been given a chance to develop without interference over the last three weeks, as almost all maintenance in parks and open spaces has stopped.

The Greenspace & Biodiversity Project had earmarked areas for trialling different maintenance styles, but the lockdown means much larger sections of Aberdeenshire will be left to develop naturally.

It is believed grass cutting will not resume for a number of weeks.

A council spokesman said: “Already, areas of longer grass have started to form better wildlife habitats which will benefit wild plants, butterflies, bees, birds and other species. There are, and will continue to be, air quality improvements due to reduced carbon emissions and other pollutants from work vehicles and mowing equipment.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day