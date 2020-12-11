Wildflower plan launched for north-east

A new plan has been launched to create a network of wildflowers across the north-east.

Created by conservation charity Buglife, the B-Lines map covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, and is part of a complete network for Scotland.

It aims to provide an opportunity to create a network of wildflower-rich areas, providing essential routes for pollinators such as bees, hoverflies, butterflies and moths to use.

B-Lines also includes grassland verges and pollinator-friendly gardens and can be adopted by farmers, landowners, local authorities and the general public.

Buglife Scotland manager Natalie Stevenson said “launching B-lines across Scotland will help us forge strong regional partnerships so together we can improve habitats and ensure that the important ecological services provided by pollinators can be sustained.

“People across Scotland are realising how critical invertebrates are for a nature-rich future and are beginning to change the way they manage our grasslands, but there is so much more we can do. Let us have those critical conversations now and lead the change for our future.”

Aberdeenshire Council Deputy Leader Councillor Peter Argyle added: “In my capacity as one of our Biodiversity Champions for Pollinators, I am delighted to support the identification of a network of B-Lines in Aberdeenshire which will identify important pathways for a wide range of insects and other species.

“This will help to protect and hopefully enhance these areas to create more opportunities for wildlife.”