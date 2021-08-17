News / Local Wildfire at nature reserve in Aberdeen By Lauren Taylor 17/08/2021, 5:35 pm Fire crews are currently attending a wildfire on the Gramps at Kincorth Nature Reserve. The alarm was raised just before 4.30pm to a gorse fire at the popular walking spot. A spokeswoman from the fire service said that around 65 square feet of gorse was alight. There are two appliances at the scene alongside a wildfire unit. More as we get it. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe