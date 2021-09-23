Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wild swimmer Mirjam’s chilly challenge in aid of dying seabirds

By Kieran Beattie
23/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 23/09/2021, 12:07 pm
Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos is raising cash for The New Arc to help the charity save seabirds. Picture by Paul Glendell 22/09 /2021

A wild swimmer is raising cash in aid of seabirds that have been washing up dead or dying for weeks across the east coast.

Mirjam Brady-Van den Bos, a psychology lecturer at Aberdeen University, says it has been “heartbreaking” to hear about the plight of thousands of birds, mostly guillemots, that have been found deceased or starving on beaches all the way from Northumberland to Orkney in recent weeks.

Many birds have washed up dead or starving along the east coast of Scotland. The ones that have arrived at wildlife rescue centres have been emaciated.

Although no definite reason behind the die-offs has been pinpointed yet, scientists are looking into a number of potentials, including lack of food, climate change and disease. 

Not content to “stand by and do nothing”, Mirjam has committed to swimming in the North Sea every day for a week without a wetsuit, and has asked supporters to help her raise cash off the back of her challenge for The New Arc wildlife rescue centre in Aberdeenshire.

Mirjam will be carrying out her swims every day from September 21 to 28 in the icy cold waters of the North Sea at Fittie, in Aberdeen. Picture by Paul Glendell.

‘It left me really upset for days’

Mirjam said: “I’ve always been very close to nature ever since I was very little, it’s always been a huge part of my everyday life.

“And by swimming in the sea, you become really close to the natural world.

“And to find out a couple of weeks ago about all the dead birds that have been found at the beach that I go to regularly, birds that I love, it left me really upset for days.”

The academic took up wild swimming in the sea and rivers during lockdown as a way of helping support her mental health.

So far, her fundraiser for the New Arc has generated more than £300, and she hopes the cash will help the charity to make a difference and save the struggling seabirds that are taken into its care.

Mirjam drying off and warming up after another chilly dip in the sea. Picture by Paul Glendell

‘The professionals at New Arc know what they’re doing’

Mirjam continued: “My swimming friends did a beach clean this weekend, and found loads of dead guillemots. It’s heartbreaking.

“I thought, I have to do something.

Guillemots recovering at the New Arc wildlife centre in Aberdeenshire.

“I can’t fix the whole problem on my own, but I can do what I can do.

“The professionals at New Arc know what they’re doing, and I wanted to do this to help support them.”

Keith Marley from the New Arc centre said: “We really appreciate Mirjam’s efforts and I take my hat off to her, but that’s all I’m taking off, it’s far too cold for me and I’m shivering just thinking about it.

“Well done, Mirjam.”

You can donate to Mirjam’s fundraiser by clicking here. 

