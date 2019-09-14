Wife’s anguish over Aberdeen hospital TV cost for terminally ill Keith

A north-east woman has launched a fundraiser so her terminally ill husband can continue to watch TV from his hospital bed.

Keith Adams, 51, was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, in October last year and was given a prognosis of 16 months.

He has needed 24-hour care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for the last three weeks and doctors have now stopped his medication.

Wendy, his wife of 18 years, said his bedside TV has been his “lifeline” and one of his only links to the outside world – but it costs almost £25 to use it for three days.

Wendy has now set up a fundraiser for Keith, who has lost all his mobility and has been unable to work, so he can still watch his favourite TV programmes.

The couple have paid a total of £174.30 so far to use the service – more than the cost of an annual TV licence.

The 53-year-old, who is from Fraserburgh, said: “People in prison and also care homes get their TV for free but yet not in a hospital.

“Keith loves TV – he likes soaps and sports. He enjoys watching football and darts and likes Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

“It is his lifeline – it should be free.”

Wendy set up the GoFundMe fundraising page last week and more than £3,000 has since been donated to help pay for the TV.

She recently gave up her job as a care home trainer to look after her husband and also faces paying for her residential stay at CLAN House, which costs £35 a night.

She said: “For the first 11 nights, I stayed on his hospital floor to be close to him.

“I cannot go home because I am scared of getting that phone call.

“I have never been home without him.

“I got a phone call the other night and instead of being over an hour away I was only two minutes away. Keith could go at any time.”

Keith, who is originally from Maud and went to Mintlaw Academy, was previously employed as a maintenance worker with Fraserburgh Harbour Board, but gave up his job due to ill health following his diagnosis.

The proud father-of-three was able to walk his daughter, Gail Reeves, 23, down the aisle in March. She was due to get married in Greece in October but changed the date of her wedding to make sure her dad could make it.

He was also able to be present at stepdaughter Sarah-Jane Smith’s wedding which was held in June.

Wendy said she has been “overwhelmed” by the amount of money raised so far.

She added: “I was so surprised, it shows how well-loved Keith is.

“I just thought I would set it up to cover some of the costs but I did not think we would get this much.

“Keith wants to die at home so we are currently making plans to make that happen.”

The couple want to thank the local community, as well as friends and family for the support they have received.

NHS Grampian currently has a contract in place with Hospedia for TV and radio services. There are different packages available for patients.

A health board spokeswoman said: “We would encourage Mr and Mrs Adams to get in touch with our feedback service directly so we can discuss their concerns in detail.”

A spokesman for Hospedia said they do comment on indidual cases.

To support the fundraiser go to http://bit.ly/2lO0ttK