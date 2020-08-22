Width restriction works for Aberdeen road delayed due to Covid-19

Work to install a width restriction on an Aberdeen road has been delayed due to coronavirus.

Width restrictions were approved at Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee in March this year for Golf Road, aimed at reducing HGV traffic.

It followed after residents in the area created petitions to ask the council to do something about the number of large vehicles using the road, which was turning it into a “rat-run”.

The second petition created by the Seaton and Linksfield community network was considered at operational delivery committee last November.

Work was due to begin installing the restrictions on Golf Road, however has now been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was originally expected it might be in place by October, with necessary statutory consultation carried out in March.

It will involve creating a width restriction on the street between the junctions of Regent Walk and Linksfield Road.

Restrictions will prevent all unnecessary through HGV traffic travelling through Seaton while ensuring those who have legitimate reasons to be on either side of the restriction allowed to do so.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman confirmed the delays were related to the pandemic.

Only essential works were being carried out in the early portion of lockdown, which meant many projects planned to be carried out have been postponed.

Consultation and work patterns have had to change in the past few months as a result, therefore work has not yet been able to go ahead.

It is hoped the traffic management team will have an update on the progress of the restrictions soon.

A traffic survey carried out by officers which was considered in March before the measures were approved stated that between 7,765 and 10,147 vehicles use the route in a working day, with between 9.3% and 12.1% of these considered either light or heavy goods vehicles.

SNP Councillor Alex McLellan, said: “I am sure people will be disappointed to hear the measures to stop HGVs using School Road and Golf Road have been delayed.

“Officers have had to undertake a massive amount of work to facilitate social distancing across the city which needed to be prioritised.

“I would like to assure residents in Seaton that I will be seeking an update on the timeframe for the work to be carried out as its been a long time coming.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The width restrictions work have been delayed due to Covid and will start as soon as resources allow.”