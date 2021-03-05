Width restriction to be in place on Aberdeen road from next week

A width restriction will come into force on an Aberdeen road from next week.

Aberdeen City Council is installing a 2.1m width restriction on a section of Golf Road to reduce the number of HGVs using the road.

The move comes on the back of a petition started by Seaton residents who were concerned about the numbers of HGVs using School Road and Golf Road as a rat run to get to other parts of the city from King Street.

More than 300 residents signed the petition, raising concerns about the potential for lorries to collide with one of the many cars parked along the road.

It was feared that someone could end up injured.

Their concerns were discussed at a council operational delivery committee in November 2019, with councillors agreeing to the width restriction.

Measures were agreed for the section of Golf Road between Regent Walk and Linksfield Road.

HGV vehicles will now need to be driven down King Street, which is classed as a priority AWPR access route.

Work to install the new measures was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the restriction will officially come into force next Friday, March 12.

Large electronic signs have been put in place to let drivers know of the changes.

Access for buses and emergency service vehicles will not be impacted.

A traffic survey carried out by council officers, which was considered in March 2019 before the measures were approved, stated that between 7,765 and 10,147 vehicles use the route in a working day, with between 9.3% and 12.1% of these considered either light or heavy goods vehicles.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “The width restriction on Golf Road will make a big difference to people living in the Seaton area as HGVs will now have to use King Street instead.”

‘Thank you for being patient with this’

A statement from the Seaton Network, the group behind the petition, said: “The Seaton Network would like to thank everyone from Seaton, Linksfield and Pittodrie neighbourhoods who signed the petition, the people who went out door to door and the STAR Flat for also getting signatures as well.

“Thank you to the traffic management team at Aberdeen City Council for meeting with us and giving us updates and options. It was a pleasure to work with the team.

“Also thank you to the community for being patient with this. It has taken over a year to get the width restriction in place.

“We hope that we will start to see School Road and Golf Road being more safe to walk/drive along.

“Residents and businesses will still be able to get their deliveries if they are in these HGV types of vehicles so please don’t think you won’t be able to get deliveries because you can.

“This is another step forward in regeneration for the area and we hope that this can continue in the future.”