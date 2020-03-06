Width restriction plan to keep HGVs off Aberdeen ‘rat run’ approved

A width restriction to stop heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) using an Aberdeen road has been approved.

At the operational delivery committee yesterday, the proposals to introduce a width restriction on Golf Road to stop HGVs from using the site was given the go-ahead by councillors.

It will be put in place between the junctions of Regent Walk and Linksfield Road in Seaton, which will stop the vehicles using the route as a rat-run.

It follows after residents in the area gathered hundreds of signatures to ban HGVs from the area.

It is thought the restriction will be 2.1m, but is subject to change after discussions.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “The width restriction on Golf Road will make a big difference to people living in the Seaton area as HGVs will now have to use King Street instead.”