Width restriction plan to keep HGVs off Aberdeen ‘rat-run’

A width restriction could be installed on a busy Aberdeen road to stop it being used by large lorries.

The Seaton Network has been raising awareness of the problem on School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street for several years due to concerns over heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) using the route as a “rat-run” to get to other areas of the city.

Residents have launched two petitions in the past, calling on councillors to introduce traffic calming measures to the streets to stop HGVs using the route, and also for speed cameras to be installed to monitor those who are travelling too fast.

The second petition was hailed a success, and was heard by councillors in November.

Now, a new report will be heard at Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery committee meeting on Thursday, which recommends councillors give the go-ahead for a width restriction to be installed on a section of Golf Road.

A survey carried out by Aberdeen City Council workers showed that between 7,765 and 10,147 vehicles use the route on a normal working day, with between 9.3% and 12.1% of those categorised as light or heavy goods vehicles.

Speed signs have also been made clearer in the area to ensure that those travelling along the route stick to the 20mph limit.

The report going before councillors this week states: “Having considered the options, a width restriction installed on Golf Road, between the junctions of Regent Walk and Linksfield Road, is the most practical solution to address the petitioners’ concerns at this time.

“This option would prevent all unnecessary through HGV traffic in Seaton whilst ensuring HGVs that have legitimate access to either side of the restriction can still do so.

“The option of a bus gate should be reviewed in the future, however there are additional considerations which must be investigated.

“With the removal of HGV traffic along School Road it is possible there may be an increase in other vehicles routing along this corridor, potentially exacerbating concerns over vehicle speeds.

“Officers will survey the location post-implementation, will consider the installation of temporary vehicle activated signs (VAS) as well as supporting continued enforcement work by Police Scotland.”

It is hoped the changes will help encourage motorists to use King Street instead.

Other options were also considered by council officers, including traffic calming on School Road, the introduction of a weight limit for vehicles and banning motor vehicles from travelling on part of the corridor.