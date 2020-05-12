Widespread frost expected in the north-east tonight

Temperatures in the north-east tonight could hit -4 degrees as wintry showers are expected.

According to the Met Office, a widespread sharp frost will hit north Aberdeenshire in the early morning, with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Light snow showers are predicted to hit the likes of Alford, Ballater and Braemar.

In Aberdeen, it is not expected to dip below freezing, with the lowest temperature to be 2 degrees.

#Gardeners and growers 🌱in the north beware as we are likely to see a widespread #frost tonight Southern areas though won't be as cold as last night, with many places staying above freezing pic.twitter.com/slLXidFIha — Met Office (@metoffice) May 12, 2020

Gritters will be out and about on some trunk roads in the north-west of Scotland.