Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Widespread frost expected in the north-east tonight

by David Walker
12/05/2020, 7:57 pm
Frost is expected across the north-east tonight.
Frost is expected across the north-east tonight.

Temperatures in the north-east tonight could hit -4 degrees as wintry showers are expected.

According to the Met Office, a widespread sharp frost will hit north Aberdeenshire in the early morning, with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Light snow showers are predicted to hit the likes of Alford, Ballater and Braemar.

In Aberdeen, it is not expected to dip below freezing, with the lowest temperature to be 2 degrees.

Gritters will be out and about on some trunk roads in the north-west of Scotland.