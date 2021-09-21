Why is latest RAF Lossiemouth Poseidon submarine-hunter called Guernsey’s Reply?

RAF Lossiemouth’s newest P-8 Poseidon Guernsey’s Reply has landed at the Moray base.

The arrival takes the fleet of submarine-hunting spy planes to six with nine eventually due to fly from the north-east coast.

All are due to be in operation from RAF Lossiemouth by the end of the year with crews tasked with maintaining a watch on potential threats lurking beneath the waves.

Why Guernsey’s Reply?

Guernsey’s Reply will operate as part of 201 Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth.

The squadron has historic links with the Channel Island, dating back to the Second World War.

Spitfire pilot Herbert Machon gave his plane the nickname Guernsey’s Reply having left his home on the island shortly before the Nazi occupation.

He used the name as a tribute to his friends and comrades forced to live under the occupation.

Links between the squadron and island have flourished ever since with personnel acting as pall bearers when Mr Machon died in 2004.

Poseidon to train RAF Lossiemouth’s next generation

Guernsey’s Reply will now play a part as 201 Sqn’s role as the schoolhouse at RAF Lossiemouth.

Its mission will be to train the next generation of Poseidon aircrew and instructors, as well as serving on the front line.

Wing Commander Adam Smolak, officer commanding 201 Sqn, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Guernsey’s Reply to RAF Lossiemouth.

“Not only does this mark a further increase to our maritime air capability here at RAF Lossiemouth but it is also a fitting tribute to the association between 201 Sqn and Guernsey.

“Everyone on 201 Sqn is very proud of this long-standing association and the history which it represents.

“As we move forward, we must continue to foster the links which brought us to where we are now, and I am personally grateful to be able to play my small part.”