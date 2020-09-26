‘Why did Stonehaven flood again?’ Campaigners accuse agencies of ‘hiding behind Covid’ over flash flooding

A north-east community group claims they have been “badly let down” since their town was hit by flash flooding.

It has been six weeks since a torrent of rain ripped through Stonehaven forcing some residents in the Mearns town to leave their homes and move into temporary accommodation.

The Stonehaven Flood Action Group, which is made up of local residents who live in the at-risk flooding areas, are unhappy with the response of the authorities.

They have now written to Aberdeenshire Council, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), Scottish Water and civil engineering firm McLaughlin and Harvey to voice their concerns.

And they have sent them a list of nearly 50 questions seeking answers from all four organisations.

The engineering firm is carrying out flood prevention works in the town.

Questions include asking SEPA: “Why did Stonehaven flood yet again?”

One query for Aberdeenshire Council states: “In 2009 you told us the flood was a one in 200-year event, given we have had 3 in 11 years, what is the current status?”

While Scottish Water has also been asked to send information on its current maintenance programme for Stonehaven and its drainage system.

Stonehaven Flood Action Group chairman Mark Irvine said they “not heard anything” from the authorities.

He said they need answers and he is worried about further flooding going into the winter months.

Mark said: “August 12 was a terrible day for Stonehaven with the train derailment but six weeks later we’ve not heard anything from these agencies.

“We really need answers.

“The thing is that the flooding happened in August and we are worried nothing is happening as we head into the winter.

“It is too easy to hide behind Covid and we feel badly let down. We have a lot of concerns about this.

“A lot of the people who come along to our meetings are elderly and they are worried.

“They have a lot of questions and just want to get back to their homes. The drainage system in town is Victorian and it is clear the infrastructure can’t cope.”

Aberdeenshire Council said they had received the list of questions from the Stonehaven Flood Action Group and they believe most of the queries are related to the River Carron flood protection scheme, which is being built at the moment.

A local authority spokesman said: “An important consideration is that the flood event on Wednesday 12th August 2020 was a surface water/flash flooding event.

“Rain gauges in the area recorded a considerable volume of rainfall falling in a very short period of time. In the worst affected areas, around the usual full monthly rainfall for August fell within only three hours.

“We will continue to constructively engage with the group and will develop a full response to the points raised in due course. We will also be looking to meet with the group at a mutually-acceptable opportunity to continue the dialogue we have enjoyed with the community over many years.”

A Scottish Water spokesman said they would respond to the flood action group’s questions in “due course.”

He said: “On the morning of August 12 Stonehaven, as well as many other communities across Scotland, experienced thunderstorms accompanied by extreme rainfall.

“The volume and intensity of this rainfall event in many areas were well beyond the capacity of all urban drainage systems, including our sewer network.

“In these circumstances, our local team seeks to respond and provide assistance to customers who are affected by flooding from the sewer.

“We work in partnership with local authorities and other agencies to understand the complex causes of flooding and to bring forward investment in areas of high flood risk where the sewer network does not meet the level of service that we aim to provide.

“We will continue to review any investment needs in Stonehaven which are highlighted in future studies, as well as supporting Aberdeenshire Council in the delivery of their ongoing flood prevention scheme.”

A spokesman for SEPA said: “We acknowledge the impact that floods cause and in particular, where it occurs on multiple occasions in the same community, as has been the case in Stonehaven in recent years.

“We are collating the information we have available and will provide a detailed response to the questions raised by the Stonehaven Flood Action Group as soon as we are able to.”