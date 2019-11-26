Why Atlanta United did a deal with Dons

Atlanta United’s top man has explained why the club chose Aberdeen as a partner.

The club’s president Darren Eales said: “We feel there are real synergies we can have, both commercially and technically, from having a partner club here in Scotland.

“Everything from scouting to data analytics, sports science, youth development – there are many possibilities for us to share data for win-wins for both Aberdeen and Atlanta United.”

Mr Eales, who will be joining Aberdeen FC’s board of directors, added: “Aberdeen is an incredibly well-run club.

“That was important to us because we didn’t want an operational burden. This is not something where we’re looking to come and take over a club. Six consecutive seasons of qualifying for Europe, Cormack Park and what has been achieved with the training ground shows what has been achieved here.

“One of the most important things at Atlanta United is giving back to others and at Aberdeen that is absolutely fantastic.”

He cited the club’s community trust, its work with people with dementia and its recent UEFA Grassroots Award win as examples of the Dons giving back to the community.