Whitney Houston, ABBA, Queen and more tribute shows are heading for Aberdeen

From ABBA and Queen to Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston, Aberdeen venues will reopen with a fantastic line-up of tribute shows.

While most touring West End productions – including Footloose, The Book of Mormon, Mamma Mia and Singin’ in the Rain – were rescheduled for 2022, music fans will still be able to enjoy some light-hearted live entertainment later this year.

MJ The Legacy – Starring CJ, the world-class tribute production to the “King of Pop”, will be the first tribute show taking to Tivoli Theatre stage. Taking place on August 29, the Michael Jackson tribute show promises to bring immersive theatrical experience to the north-east and capture the “electrifying energy” of the singer’s past live performances.

Lynn Sangster, The Tivoli Theatre’s general manager, said: “After being closed for 17 months, we are absolutely thrilled to announce that our curtain will rise again on August 29, with MJ Legacy, a tribute to the ‘King of Pop’ and on his birthday.

“We’ve got a wide variety of tribute shows. A Vision of Elvis who audiences absolutely love has been here a number of times. We’ve also got Hotel California – this may be their third or fourth time here. Just Beatles, UK Pink Floyd Experience – they’re fantastic bands who have a great following in Aberdeen now.

“Islands In the Stream is a new show for us – it’s a very popular show so we’re delighted to welcome them to The Tivoli.”

Both Mamma Mia and ABBA tribute show set for Aberdeen

While locals will have to wait until March 2022 to experience the story of love and friendship told through the timeless songs of ABBA in Mamma Mia, they will be able to sing along to some of the band’s biggest hits such as Waterloo and Dancing Queen a lot sooner. Arrival – The Hits of Abba will entertain locals on September 11 at The Tivoli.

And the following week, the Guild Street venue will host another tribute show. Arriving at The Tivoli on September 19 will be the Freddie & Queen Experience. The critically-acclaimed show promises to deliver a passionate and energy-packed performance full of Queen’s greatest hits.

Don’t miss Fleetwood Mac and Whitney Houston tribute shows at Music Hall

Aberdeen’s Music Hall is also set to host two shows paying tributes to music legends. Singing Dreams and Go Your Own Way will be Rumours of Fleetwood Mac. Performing on September 21, the band was personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood.

Whitney: Queen of the Night – a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time, Whitney Houston, will arrive in the north-east on October 13.

The award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artists and will take audiences on a rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits that include I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman and many more.

