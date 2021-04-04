White Easter: Snow begins to fall across the north-east

Wintry conditions have hit the north-east.
A yellow weather warning is in place across the Highlands, islands and Grampian for snow and strong gales.
All the latest warnings for the north-east – and when they come into force
Motorists and residents have been warned the conditions – which have been forecasted to last for the next couple of days – may lead to travel disruption.
The alert came into force at 6pm tonight.
People across the north have been sharing pictures and videos of the snowy scenes.
Heavy snow battering Scotland right now. This is Aberdeen city moments ago 🏴
Extremely cold air from the Arctic is pouring south and will spread through much of Europe in the next 12-18 hours.
🎥 @RossDavidson16pic.twitter.com/1rOy9oLz0E
— Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) April 4, 2021
Here comes the snow #aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/jodnZJ9Inb
— Mountains of Scotland (@mtnsofscotland) April 4, 2021
Happy Easter. It's snowing in Aberdeen 😯❄❄ #snow #aberdeen #Easter2021 pic.twitter.com/AQ0Yuo4bhb
— Ruth Whitney (@RuthLWhitney) April 4, 2021
Full on snow in Aberdeen! pic.twitter.com/E8k1qYkGi7
— Gregor Aiken (@GregorAiken) April 4, 2021
Sneachd nan uan bheaga/ the lambing snow in Daviot Inverness tonight, starting to lie now. @snowwatchGB @BBCAimsir @BBCWthrWatchers pic.twitter.com/TXY4F90Kl8
— seonaidh mackenzie (@cornaig) April 4, 2021
🎶 I'm dreaming of a white Easter, just like the ones I never knew 🎶 ❄🌬🌡 The snow has arrived in #Orkney 🥶 #HappyEaster pic.twitter.com/VqNdH0E7k9
— Miss H Pinner 🏴👩🏻🏫🦩❤🌊🧶🎨🎭👂 (@hazelmpinner) April 4, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe