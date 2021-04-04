Show Links
White Easter: Snow begins to fall across the north-east

by Cheryl Livingstone
04/04/2021, 10:55 pm Updated: 04/04/2021, 11:03 pm
© Cheryl Livingstone / DCT MediaSnow in St Katherines, Aberdeenshire.
Wintry conditions have hit the north-east.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the Highlands, islands and Grampian for snow and strong gales.

All the latest warnings for the north-east – and when they come into force

Motorists and residents have been warned the conditions – which have been forecasted to last for the next couple of days – may lead to travel disruption.

The alert came into force at 6pm tonight.

People across the north have been sharing pictures and videos of the snowy scenes.