White Easter: Snow begins to fall across the north-east

Wintry conditions have hit the north-east.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the Highlands, islands and Grampian for snow and strong gales.

Motorists and residents have been warned the conditions – which have been forecasted to last for the next couple of days – may lead to travel disruption.

The alert came into force at 6pm tonight.

People across the north have been sharing pictures and videos of the snowy scenes.

Heavy snow battering Scotland right now. This is Aberdeen city moments ago 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Extremely cold air from the Arctic is pouring south and will spread through much of Europe in the next 12-18 hours. 🎥 @RossDavidson16pic.twitter.com/1rOy9oLz0E — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) April 4, 2021

Full on snow in Aberdeen! pic.twitter.com/E8k1qYkGi7 — Gregor Aiken (@GregorAiken) April 4, 2021

Sneachd nan uan bheaga/ the lambing snow in Daviot Inverness tonight, starting to lie now. ⁦@snowwatchGB⁩ ⁦@BBCAimsir⁩ ⁦@BBCWthrWatchers⁩ pic.twitter.com/TXY4F90Kl8 — seonaidh mackenzie (@cornaig) April 4, 2021