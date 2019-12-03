Whisky, power tools and farming equipment worth more than £10,000 stolen in north-east

Power tools, farming equipment and whisky worth more than £10,000 have been stolen from a farm in the north-east.

Officers are appealing for information after the items were taken from a property near Burn of Tynet, Buckie at some point between 5pm last Thursday and 2pm the following day.

A number of power tools, two bottles of whisky and specialist farming equipment were taken.

PC John Bowie of Buckie community policing said: “I would urge anyone who has any information relating to this incident or anyone who may have been in the area and noticed anything suspicious to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who is offered any of these items to get contact with officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2514 of November 29 2019.”