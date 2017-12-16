Where’s our gritters gone? – Angry residents hit out at North-east councils over icy streets

Local authorities have defended their road gritting operations amid criticism from the public.

Plummeting temperatures have seen compacted snow and freezing rain turning many streets into ice rinks. Councillor Ross Grant, Aberdeen City Council’s transport and regeneration spokesman, conceded weather conditions were “challenging”.

He said: “Despite the ongoing efforts, clearly there are areas in which paths and roads remain affected by snow and ice. We would urge road users and pedestrians to be cautious while these issues persist.

“We were prepared for the freezing temperatures and have been working to those priorities.

“We are receiving a high volume of inquiries, requests and complaints in relation to roads and pavements and it is not possible to respond immediately to all of those individually.”

Cllr Grant added that council staff were to work overnight last night to treat priority routes.

Dinah Taylor, 81, who stays on Gardner Walk in Kincorth, said she is virtually stuck in her house, unable to walk to the shops.

She said: “It’s been like a skating rink for the last two days. It’s not safe to go out.

“The council should come up and put down sand, but if they can’t manage that they should have a box so we can do it ourselves.”

Gary Smith, 45, of Bridge of Don, said he was “disgusted” with the state of the pavements.

He said: “You practically can’t walk on the pavements. They’re pure ice. All around Greenbrae School it was horrendous.”

He added: “We haven’t had snow for nearly a week, so why has nothing been done?

“People pay council tax and expect some sort of service.”

Nurse Alison Sleigh, 53, of Bucksburn, said: “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.

“It’s really bad. It’s just like sheets of ice.

“Most people are walking in the road which is not very safe.”

The roads were also affected, a car crashed over a wall into a garden in icy conditions in the city’s Craigiebuckler area.

The vehicle appeared to have been heading down the hill on Angusfield Avenue and came to rest on top of a small garden wall.

Police said nobody was injured.

William Sell, vice-chairman of the area’s community council, said calls had previously been made to have the road gritted.

He said: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace this had to happen before they’d grit the road.”

In Aberdeenshire, teacher Lindsey Taylor, 38, claimed Correen Avenue in Alford was untouched.

She said: “It’s a death trap.

“Somebody is going to get hurt really badly.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Owing to the vastness of our roads and footways network, we have to prioritise which roads and pavements are gritted and ploughed.

“Our road gritters have been out since 5.40am every day, and street gritters have been out from 7am –this has been the case all week and will continue to be over the weekend.

“We are working hard to cover as many miles as we can, but are facing very challenging weather conditions.

“During the day, the compacted snow and ice is beginning to thaw, then as the overnight temperatures drop to well below zero it re-freezes.

“So over the last few days we have a cycle of thaw, freeze, thaw, rain, freeze meaning that we have to retreat the same area many times.”

A number of schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire were forced to close due to the ice.

Meiklemill School in Ellon closed at 2.30pm due to the “horrendously dangerous” ice.

The weather has also put pressure on the health service.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “The continuing low temperatures are making conditions treacherous in many parts of the North-east; we would encourage everyone to take care when out and about.

“Our emergency departments are very busy, which is to be expected given the conditions.

“Our Know Who To Turn To booklet contains all the information you need on all the options available to you.”

Police Scotland issued a warning last night urging people not to drive unless necessary due to “treacherous conditions” that caused “multiple collisions” during the day.