Where you can find Royal Mail’s new parcel postboxes in Aberdeen

New postboxes have been unveiled in Aberdeen for customers posting parcels.

The scheme has been set up to make it easier for residents and businesses to send packages without the need to queue in post offices.

Royal Mail plans to convert around 1,400 existing boxes across the UK so that pre-paid parcels can fit in the slot.

It is the first major change of use for postboxes since they were introduced 160 years ago and comes on the back of a successful trial launched last year.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: “The introduction of the first parcel postboxes in north Scotland means that customers can now send parcels with pre-paid postage and their returns in the same way that they do letters.

“The new parcel postboxes provide added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.”

Packages must be pre-paid for through Click & Drop, Royal Mail’s online labelling system for consumers, online sellers and account customers.

The maximum package size allowed is 44cm x 35cm x 16cm.

Customers will also be able to return their post at any time, seven days a week.

However, Royal Mail special delivery guaranteed items, international tracked items and any tracked returns without a barcode on the label must still be posted in a Post Office branch and cannot be dropped off at the new locations.

There are not yet any parcel postboxes in operation in Aberdeenshire.

EIghteen new parcel postboxes in Aberdeen have been erected.

Locations include Carden Place, Regent Quay in the AB10 and AB11 postcodes.

In the AB12 area, there are post boxes at Craigshaw Road, Greenwell Road, Wellington Circle, Hareness Road, Souter Head Road and Badentoy Avenue. There is also one in Whitemyres Avenue.

In the AB21 area, there are new services at Howe Moss Road, Stoneywood Park, Pitmedden Avenue and Wellheads Drive.

In AB22 and AB23 areas, there are boxes in Balgownie Drive, Broadfold Road, Exploration Drive and Denmore Road. Lastly there is one in Belmont Gardens.

All the regular letter boxes will remain in place.