Where does your north-east postcode rank on Scotland’s deprivation index

Following the publication of the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation we have pulled together a searchable table to allow residents in the north-east to see how their postcode ranks.

Almost 7,000 areas are featured in the 2020 dataset. These small zones are designed to feature a roughly equal split of Scotland’s population.

These zones are then assessed on 30 different indications, measuring varying aspects of deprivation, including pupil attainment, travel time to a GP, crime and unemployment.

This data is again grouped into seven different categories, with the results used to rank every area against each other across Scotland.

The searchable table below features every Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire postcode. The lower the number, the more deprived the area is.

For example, a number of AB24 postcodes are ranked 313, indicating this is among the most deprived area in Scotland, and the most deprived in the north-east. Meanwhile a number of postcodes in the AB15 area are ranked 6,975 out of 6,976 indicating they are among the least deprived areas in Scotland.

Enter your full postcode in the search box below to find out how your street ranks.

1 = Most deprived, 6,976 = Least deprived