Where does your child’s name feature in Scotland’s top 100 list for 2019?

The most popular baby names in Scotland for 2019 has been revealed.

Jack is the most popular name for a boy, while Olivia is the most popular name for a girl.

The provisional data was released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) this morning.

You can search the below table to find where you child’s name features, use the left and right arrows to switch between Boys and Girls names.

According to NRS, the biggest climbers within the Top Fifties were:

Arthur (up twenty places to 26th);

Willow (up ten places to 24th);

Daisy (up eleven places to 38th).

Particularly fast-rising entrants to the Top Fifties were: