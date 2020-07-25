Where Budgies Dare: Jorgie returns home after 20 days on the loose in north-east

A daring budgie has been reunited with her owners after escaping and spending 20 days on the loose.

One-and-a-half-year-old Jorgie managed to fly out into the garden at her home with Penny Main and Paul Wilkinson on the outskirts of Newmachar.

According to Penny, 31, Jorgie is very much a “daddy’s girl” and followed Paul, 38, outside while he was cleaning her cage, where she disappeared almost three weeks ago.

Jorgie was then spotted in gardens and trees from Oldmeldrum to Newburgh, with places in between including 33km away in Cuminestone, as well as Knaven, Whiterashes and Tarves.

The last confirmed sighting of the light blue and yellow had been on Monday in a tree in Oldmeldrum.

However, in a miraculous turn of events Jorgie was again spotted yesterday afternoon, making friends with an elderly woman in a garden in St Katherines, north of Oldmeldrum – almost 12 miles from her home.

She was then taken to New Arc Animal Sanctuary, near Ellon, where she was reunited with Penny and Paul.

Timeline

Jorgie escapes from her home near Newmachar on July 4.

She was spotted in a garden in Tarves on July 11.

Jorgie was spotted again in the same garden on July 16.

Last confirmed sighting was Oldmeldrum on July 20

Unconfirmed sightings in Knaven, Cuminestown, Whiterashes and Newburgh.

Spotted in an garden in St Katherines and taken to New Arc on July 23

Reunited with Paul and Penny on July 23

Penny, who runs a engineering training company with fiance Paul, said: “She is an absolute trooper!

“We were amazed she was still going strong. We’re not sure what she’s been eating as she would normally eat trill and millet seeds. Perhaps she’s been eating seeds from bird feeders in people’s gardens.”

“We were missing her enormously,” Penny added.

“She’s a cheeky rascal, always up to mischief, she wolf whistles anyone who walks passed her, she loved to mimic the sound of our oven timer and she loved to wind up my two dogs – Lucy and Buddy.

“Buddy in particular is her favourite. They have a ridiculous bond and Buddy will never settle while Jorgie is in her cage – he always wants her out for company.

“She has a great life and spends most of her time flying around our house. She is very rarely in her cage, bathing daily in our tropical fish tank. Sometimes she even chooses to spend the night sleeping in our house plants.

“The house was far too quiet without her.”

Penny added: “We are just as ecstatic now as we were when we were reunited and even more so for all the love her story has received on various Facebook pages.

“It’s an amazing feeling knowing so many people were routing for her and following her journey.

“We are sending flowers to the elderly woman in St Katherines who captured her.”

😃🐦❤️🐦 Update 🐦❤️🐦😃JORGIE HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS HOMEEEEE!!!!!!Thank you to every single person who commented, liked,… Posted by Penny Main on Thursday, 23 July 2020

Since returning home, it’s like Jorgie had never been away, Penny added.

“She is very happy to be home and back with her dad. She was very tired last night, i’m not surprised with the distance she has covered.

“But she is full of beans and waking us up again at 6am with her usual happy Jorgie chatter. It’s like she has never been away!”