News / Local

When will ScotRail strikes end? No Sunday train services in Aberdeen or Inverness again due to walkout

By David Mackay
10/10/2021, 1:12 pm Updated: 10/10/2021, 1:13 pm
A ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

No ScotRail train services are running across the north and north-east on Sunday as workers stage another walkout over pay.

There are no connections in or out of Aberdeen or Inverness today with the firm due to the industrial action.

However, limited trains are running with LNER and CrossCountry operating their normal Sunday timetables.

Only a selection of ScotRail services are being run in the Glasgow and Edinburgh areas due to the walk out with the operator also running limited bus services for key workers in Lanarkshire and Fife.

Why are there no ScotRail train services?

The 24-hour strike of RMT union members is the latest in a series of strikes that have been running since early April.

The walk out comes amid a six-month campaign from conductors in a dispute about pay and concerns about being paid less than drivers for working on rest days.

Only a limited number of ScotRail trains are running in the Central Belt. Photo: DCT Media

ScotRail has stressed it continues to operate under difficult financial circumstances with passenger numbers yet to recover to what they were before the Covid pandemic.

Discussions are continuing between ScotRail and unions in an attempt to end the strikes.

This week the Scottish Government’s transport minister Graeme Dey said managers were preparing an updated offer for staff. 

When will ScotRail strikes end?

A further 24-hour walkout by conductors is due to take place next weekend on Sunday, October 17.

However, the firm’s engineers are also due to stage a series of strikes beginning later this month.

The action will affect a number of rail depots, offices and stations including Inverness.

Other locations due to be affected include Perth and several sites in the Edinburgh and Glasgow areas.

The first of the scheduled walkouts is due to take place on Monday, October 18 with further ones planned on November 1, November 10 and November 12.

ScotRail says anyone affected by the strike action can claim a refund here.