Sister hits out at jail terms as Aberdeen man suffers ‘catastrophic’ brain damage after being beaten in sleep

The sister of a man left brain damaged after being brutally beaten in his sleep today said he “will never be the same again”.

Jordan Jones, 28, was asleep on a couch when Ashley Duncan, Mathew Donaldson and Lee Hutchison launched their murder bid.

The three repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on helpless Jordan, leaving him with “catastrophic” brain injuries that will require full-time care for the rest of his life.

At the High Court in Edinburgh yesterday, Lady Scott jailed all three for a total of 25 years – a sentence Jordan’s sister today said she felt was too lenient.

Zoe Jones, 17, said: “I feel they should have gotten longer for what they have done.

“It’s good that they have been sentenced for a number of years, but it isn’t enough.

“When they get out Jordan will still be suffering from what they did.

“He will never be back to his old self, he had a heart of gold, always looked out for everyone and never had a bad bone in his body.”

Lady Scott sentenced Duncan, 22, to six years for her part in the attack, while Hutchison, 29, was given 11 years for his part in the murder bid and other violent offending. Donaldson, 23, was locked up for eight years.

Lady Scott told the three attackers: “You fled the scene and in the words of one witness ‘left him for dead’.”

Lady Scott added: “You left your victim with catastrophic brain injuries.”

Duncan, of Short Loanings, Aberdeen; Donaldson, of King Street, Aberdeen, and Hutchison, of Berrywell Walk, Dyce, had earlier denied attempting to murder Jordan, but were found guilty of the offence.

The court heard how Hutchison and Donaldson launched the attack after Jordan had fallen asleep on a couch at a house in Auldearn Place in the city, with Duncan joining in the attack.

Jordan has remained in hospital since the assault on May 22 last year.

Zoe said: “He has severe brain damage and has only recently started to try to walk again through intensive physical therapy.

“He is really quiet now as he can’t talk to us. He is trying to speak and he is getting speech and language therapy.

“I don’t think he knows what is going on. He won’t be able to be on his own and will need full-time care.

“It’s been a horrible and heartbreaking experience for our family.

“I’d like to hope Jordan can make a recovery, but it would be years down the line. He’ll never be the same again.”

Jonathan Crowe, counsel for Duncan, said: “Her life simply went off the rails.”

He said she has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has described what happened in the attempted murder as “horrifying”.

He said she had acknowledged the life-changing effects for the attack’s victim.

Mr Crowe said the murder bid was “effectively committed in a vacuum of drugs and alcohol and an off-the-rails lifestyle”.

Tony Lenehan, counsel for Donaldson, said: “He was 21 at the time, a relatively young man.

“He was poorly equipped – not through his own doing – for adulthood generally.”

Defence counsel Michael Anderson, for Hutchison, said: “There was at the time of the offences a difficult drug problem which has, to a degree, been tackled.”