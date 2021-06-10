Wheelie bins and garden sheds set alight in Buckie

Officers attended four incidents of wilful fire-raising in Buckie in Moray on Wednesday, June 9.

On Gordon Street, two wheelie bins and one garden shed, all at different properties, were set alight.

A garden shed was also set on fire at a property on Main Street.

Officers attended the fires between 2:45am and 3:15am on Wednesday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time and believe the incidents to be linked.

A male suspect is described as being tall and thin, and was wearing grey jogging trousers.

Constable Christopher Mackinnon, said: “Luckily no-one was hurt as a result of these incidents, which have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“We believe these incidents are linked and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone in the areas around the time to get in touch. We would also ask anyone in the area with private CCTV to review the footage and get in touch with any information.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident umber 0305 of June 9. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.