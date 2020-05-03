Wheelchair-bound Scottish rugby legend Mike to tackle ‘his own Everest’ to raise cash for NHS

A wheelchair-bound rugby legend is taking on “his own Everest” to raise money for the NHS.

Aberdeen-born Mike Biggar, 70, is attempting to walk 500 steps in 30 days to raise £50,000, after he was inspired by the efforts of the Second World War veteran, Colonel Tom Moore.

Mr Biggar, who was capped 24 times for Scotland between 1975 and 1980, was involved in a car crash in 1992 that changed his life forever.

He spent five weeks on life support before he awoke from a coma and began the painstaking process of learning to talk and walk again.

For the past decade he has been reliant on a wheelchair, so is using specially-designed banisters – made from scaffolding poles – to take the steps in his garden.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The former rugby union player, who played for London Scottish FC, was just last month treated in hospital for a serious kidney infection.

He said: “I have been humbled by the response to my fundraising efforts.

“I was inspired by the efforts of Tom Moore and wanted to show my appreciation for the NHS by raising funds for them.”

Mr Biggar added that many old friends and colleagues from the rugby community had got back in touch to share their support.

The former Scotland rugby captain now lives in Wiltshire but still considers himself an Aberdonian at heart.

He said: “I was born in Aberdeen and remain so proud about that. I was born in the Rubislaw Nursing Home, as was my older sister.

“My dad Andrew was managing director of the Rowett Research Institute at Bucksburn.

“We lived at Bankhead, on the way to Dyce Airport, and even although we left Aberdeen when I was five, I used to go back there a lot and love the place.”

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/mike-biggar