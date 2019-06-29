Bees rescued and taken to new home at Aberdeenshire farm

Thousands of bees have been rescued after they were found covering part of a car in the city.

Jason Nicol was on his way to work on Thursday night when he came across the flying insects clinging to his vehicle and called in a local beekeeper to help.

Brian Gall solved the problem by removing the queen from the Scottish Hydro car on Ruthrieston Place prompting all her workers to follow.

They have now been taken to Castleton Farm, near Stonehaven, where they will help pollinate fruit trees in the area.

Brian, of Cove Honey Bees, said: “This is the season for swarms of bees to take place. I think I have been out to help with about 20 cases since April.

“It happens because the queen is laying hundreds of eggs per day and eventually there is not enough room for her to lay anymore.”

The beekeeper explained the queen leaves the hive taking her workers with her because a new younger queen will eventually take over the colony.

He said: “She will leave and take workers with her but only when another queen is set to take over – their system is amazing.

“The queen is not too hard to spot, she is bigger than the others. Once I saw her (on the car) I took her and the rest just followed.”

The family of bees will soon be introduced into the nuc, or nucleus colonies, and will be fed a diet of a sugar syrup solution.

A Scottish Hydro spokeswoman said: “We’d like to thank the beekeeper for flying into action when our meter reader gave him a buzz to help tackle the swarm of bees which landed on his vehicle.”

Earlier this month Brian was called out to deal with a swarm on a parked car on Holburn Street which was covered with 20,000 bees.

The honey produced by the insects is used to produce a wide variety of sweet treats which are then sold in local stores and at food festivals.

He highlighted how important it was to protect bees because they pollinate plants helping them to grow.