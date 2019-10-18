What you need to know about the Scotland-wide ban

The Transport (Scotland) Bill passed its third and final stage in Holyrood last Thursday.

Included within the Act of Parliament is a Scotland-wide ban on parking vehicles on footways.

The Bill will also prohibit double parking, allow for the provision of low-emission zones and implement measures which will allow councils to improve local bus services.

The Scottish Government says the Bill will herald in a cleaner and more accessible transport network across the country in light of the climate emergency.

There is no timeline set for when the pavement parking ban will come into effect. There are exemptions in the ban for police, ambulance and fire and rescue vehicles, as well as the coastguard and military.

Vehicles being used for road and traffic work, postal services, deliveries and bin collections will also be allowed to park on pavements.

Medical practitioners who are carrying out emergency healthcare will also be exempt from the ban.

The Bill states that the prohibition will not apply to drivers who pull over on a pavement “for the purpose of saving a life” or in response to another emergency, an accident or a breakdown.