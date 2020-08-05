What you can and can’t do now in Aberdeen as city goes back into lockdown

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier today that all pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen must close from 5pm as lockdown restrictions were put back in place.

But what are the full rules in place for the next week?

Restrictions on businesses

Any businesses offering food or drink for sitting in such as pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes must stop this service.

Outdoor seating at these premises must be closed to the public.

Businesses are permitted to sell food or drink to take away, provided it is consumed off the premises.

Hotels and accommodation providers can offer room service but must close hotel bars.

Restaurants in hotels can only open to provide food to staff and guests of the hotel.

Anyone running other types of business in this area should be extra vigilant about hygiene and physical distancing.

Travel

Residents of Aberdeen are asked not to travel more than five miles for leisure or recreational purposes, which includes taking holidays to other parts of Scotland or the UK.

Non-essential overseas travel continues to be advised against.

People are advised not to travel to Aberdeen for leisure purposes or to visit friends and family, unless part of an extended household, while the restrictions are in place.

Travel for essential purposes, such as work that cannot be done from home, education or for medical treatment, may continue.

Gatherings

Residents of Aberdeen are asked not to meet other households indoors for leisure or recreational purposes.

If people are already in Aberdeen visiting family or on holiday then they do not need to leave but are asked to follow the recommendations in this guidance and take extra care when returning home.

Care homes and hospitals

Indoor visits to hospitals and care homes should be limited to essential visits only. Outdoor visits to care homes are permitted.

Shielding