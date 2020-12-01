What will level three measures mean for the north-east?

As the north-east is recommended to move into level three of the Scottish Government’s strategic framework, some changes in restrictions would be made as a result.

Under level three restrictions hospitality would no longer be able to serve alcohol, and will close at 6pm with last entries permitted at 5pm.

Areas in level three are also asked to only travel for essential purposes to or from the area and the rest of the UK.

Leisure and entertainment facilities would be closed, including cinemas, amusement arcades and bingo halls.

Events are not permitted, and stadia will remain closed.

Indoor sports are only permitted for over 18s and would be individual exercise only, while outdoor sports are allowed except adult contact sports.

No indoor socialising is allowed, with six people from two households still allowed to meet outdoors and in public spaces.

Shopping, visitor attractions, early learning and childcare, close contact services, public services, public buildings and schools remain open in level three.

Twenty people are allowed at weddings and civil partnerships, funerals and wakes and receptions, driving lessons can continue to be allowed and colleges and universities operate under restricted blended learning.

Accommodation can remain open for work-related use, with people encouraged to stay local.

Workplaces such as offices and call centres are open, however should be for essential workers only, with working from home encouraged, other workplaces are open with enhanced protective measures in place.

Informal childcare would still be allowed, with support services moved online where possible.