What to do if your flight with FlyBMI has been cancelled

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued advice to passengers due to fly with FlyBMI.

Airline FlyBMI, which offered services from various UK airports, has suspended all operations and is filing for administration.

The firm offered 11 flights to and from Aberdeen, serving Oslo and Bristol.

The CAA has provided the following advice to passengers in a statement on their website.

“If you booked directly with British Midland Regional (FlyBMI) and paid by credit card you may be protected under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 and should contact your card issuer for further information.

“Similarly, if you paid by debit or charge card you should contact your card issuer for advice as you may be able to make a claim under their charge back rules.

If you purchased travel insurance that may include cover for scheduled airline failure, known as SAFI, you should contact your insurer.

“If you did not book directly with British Midland (FlyBMI) and purchased your tickets through an intermediary, you should contact your booking or travel agent in the first instance.”