Des: What did you think of David Tennant’s accent? Here’s what the real Dennis Nilsen sounded like

David Tennant looks like Fraserburgh-born serial killer Dennis Nilsen in the new ITV drama Des, but did he get his accent right?

In 1992 Nilsen gave a rare interview to Carlton TV’s Murder in Mind documentary series – and it was one of the pieces of material the actor used to make the accent accurate for the three-part series.

Speaking to the Radio Times, David Tennant said: “It was a useful starting point to see how he moved and how he sounded, as there are occasional bits of audio of him around, too.”